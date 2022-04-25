Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to Install 62 Siemens Gamesa Turbines at St. Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm

April 25, 2022

Credit: FOWIC
Credit: FOWIC

Offshore wind installation company Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has won a contract with the wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the transportation and installation of 62 SG 8.0-167 DD wind turbines on the St. Brieuc offshore wind farm in French waters.

The 496 MW St. Brieuc Offshore wind farm is located 16 kilometers off the northwest coast of France in Saint-Brieuc Bay in the English Channel. The wind farm is developed by Ailes Marines, a subsidiary of the Spanish renewables giant Iberdrola. This is the first large-scale offshore wind farm in Brittany to obtain all the necessary government permits for its construction and operation. 

Under the contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, also known as FOWIC, will mobilize one of its special purpose-built jack-up installation vessels during the spring of 2023. This is FOWIC’s first large transportation and installation project in France.  The installation will be carried out in 2023. When finished, the St. Brieuc wind farm will electricity for 835,000 people.

FOWIC did not shared details on the value of the contract.

Filippo Cimitan, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa France said: "We have an open line of communication and great relations with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier and have worked with them on quite a few offshore wind power projects over the last years. With their proven track record, experienced people and suitable vessels, we know them to be a reliable and solution-oriented partner."

"This is a very exciting project and an important milestone for us. We are pleased to have been picked by Siemens Gamesa as a reliable partner for this new market. The contract will continue to strengthen our relationship with Siemens Gamesa. We also look forward to engaging with local stakeholders and suppliers on the project,” says Petter Faye Søyland, Senior Project Manager, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

