Siemens Gamesa Wind Turbines for Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has received the firm order from Ailes Marine, an affiliate of Iberdrola, for 62 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines for 496 MW Bay of Saint Brieuc offshore wind farm.

SGRE said Friday the order also included a 10-year agreement for turbine maintenance services.

Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit: "We are extremely excited to add France to the many markets around the world where our offshore wind turbines contribute to providing clean energy and combatting climate change.

"Making Bay of Saint Brieuc Siemens Gamesa’s first firm offshore order in France is a historic moment and a testament to our dedication to growth in the market, and to driving the globalization of offshore wind energy. We thank Ailes Marines for their confidence in our products as well as our manufacturing plans for France."

"This is excellent news for the energy transition, the offshore wind energy sector, and the industry in France. This first firm order is an important step toward the concretization of our industrial plant project in Le Havre, and confirms our status as the leading supplier of offshore wind turbines in the market," added Filippo Cimitan, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy France.

The main components of the 62 turbines of the Bay of Saint Brieuc offshore wind power plant will be produced at Siemens Gamesa's planned offshore wind turbine factory in Le Havre.

The Bay of Saint Brieuc offshore wind power plant will produce the equivalent of the electricity consumption of 835,000 people.

Javier García Perez, President of Ailes Marines and Iberdrola’s International Offshore Business Director, “By selecting Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s 8 MW wind turbines, Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm secures a best-in-class, high-performance technology.

"Ailes Marines is fully committed to the development of the French offshore wind industry, which is creating thousands of high-skilled jobs, driving the green economic and industrial recovery of France and contributing to delivering the renewables-led net-zero targets.”



