First Turbine Installed at France's First Offshore Wind Farm

The first wind turbine has been installed at the St Nazaire offshore wind farm in France, the country's first. GE Renewable Energy, the manufacturer of the wind turbine, shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

The installation is being conducted by Jan De Nul's Vole au Vent vessel which had arrived at the port of Saint-Nazaire where it was loaded with components for four wind turbines (4 towers, 12 blades, and 4 nacelles) before leaving on Wednesday, April 6 for the wind farm site to proceed with the installation on the pre-installed offshore wind turbine foundations. DEME Offshore is responsible for turbine foundation installation.

Being developed by EDF Renouvelables and EIH S.à r.l, an indirect subsidiary of Enbridge Inc., and CPP Investments, the offshore wind farm will have a capacity of 480 MW, with the ability to power 20% of the Department Loire Atlantique.

The wind farm, located between 12 km and 20 km off the coast of the Guérande peninsula in western France, is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2022.



