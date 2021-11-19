Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Halfway There: DEME Offshore Installs 40th Foundation at Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm Site

November 19, 2021

Credit: DEME Offshore
Credit: DEME Offshore

Belgian offshore installation firm DEME Offshore has confirmed that the installation of foundations at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm in France has reached a halfway point.

The news follows DEME Offshore's previous announcement regarding the delivery of the Saint-Nazaire offshore substation in August.

The installation of the foundations kicked off in the spring of 2021, with 40 out of a total of 80 XL foundations now installed using DEME Offshore's installation vessel Innovation.

In 2019, a consortium including DEME Offshore and Eiffage Métal was awarded the EPCI contract for 80 foundations for the French wind farm. The scope included the design, fabrication, transportation, and installation of the steel foundations.

The 480 MW Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, owned by EDF Renewables and Enbridge, will be located between 12 km and 20 km off the coast of the Guérande peninsula in western France.

As the XL-monopile foundations had to be installed on a difficult rocky seabed, DEME and Herrenknecht built a tailormade subsea drill specifically for the project.

Also, the company has deployed a wave protection system called MODIGA to reduce its exposure to the long marine Atlantic swell and enhance its marine operational working time, during monopile drilling, installation and grouting operations.

DEME Offshore has previously said that the foundation installation works at the Saint Nazaire site could be completed in the summer of 2022.


Activity Industry News Renewable Energy Engineering Offshore Wind Energy

Related Offshore News

File photo: Ørsted

Ørsted Signs Loan Deal with NIB for Dutch Offshore Wind...
Credit:Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

Mainstream Secures Investment Decision for Vietnam...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Geoquip Marine)

Geoquip Marine Accused of Jones Act Violations
Geoscience
File Photo: Vallourec

Vallourec to Relocate Oil & Gas Ops to Brazil, Dispose of...
Activity

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Italy Gets 64 Expressions of Interest to Build Offshore Wind Farms

Italy Gets 64 Expressions of Interest to Build Offshore Wind Farms

Construction of U.S. First Large-scale Offshore Wind Farm Starts

Construction of U.S. First Large-scale Offshore Wind Farm Starts

Offshore Wind Leaders Recognized at Ventus Awards Gala

Offshore Wind Leaders Recognized at Ventus Awards Gala

Petrobras Finds Hydrocarbons in Aram Block, Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Finds Hydrocarbons in Aram Block, Offshore Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine