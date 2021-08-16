Substation Jacket Installed at Saint Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm Site

Belgium-based offshore installation firm Deme Offshore has informed that the jacket for the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind substation in France has been successfully installed over the weekend.

DEME said Monday that the 48 meters tall jacket would be held in place by four foundation piles, installed in April 2021 by DEME Offshore.

"The expertise gained in this project will be implemented for the installation of the pile foundations for the Fécamp and Courseulles offshore substations," DEME Offshore said.

A consortium of SDI/DEME Offshore, Atlantique Offshore Energy and GE Grid Solutions was awarded the EPCI contract for the Saint-Nazaire substation.

DEME Offshore chartered Allseas' heavy-lift construction vessel ‘Pioneering Spirit’ for the transport and installation of the jacket and topside.

In the meantime, DEME said that its jack-up vessel ‘Innovation’ continued the installation of the XL monopiles deploying the Offshore Foundation Drill jointly developed with Herrenknecht AG.

In 2019, a consortium including DEME Offshore and Eiffage Métal was awarded the EPCI contract for 80 foundations for the French wind farm. The scope includes the design, fabrication, transportation, and installation of the steel foundations.

The 480 MW Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, owned by EDF Renewables and Enbridge, will be located between 12 km and 20 km off the coast of the Guérande peninsula in western France.

As the XL-monopile foundations have to be installed on a difficult rocky seabed, DEME and Herrenknecht decided to construct a tailormade subsea drill specifically for the project.