Chartwell Marine Grows CTV Build Pipeline for Offshore Wind Market

UK-based offshore vessel designer Chartwell Marine has started the construction of its new Brevity Class crew transfer vessel (CTV) at the Diverse Marine shipyard, becoming the latest in its growing pipeline of new vessel builds to supply the global offshore wind market.

Chartwell Marine’s current new build pipeline now exceeds 15 vessels across six local shipyards – with 14 offshore wind vessels launched and operational at major offshore wind farms, including two in U.S. waters.

The company’s latest CTV entered build in March 2024, and is one of the three Chartwell-designed ‘stock’ boats to be constructed by Diverse Marine as part of a unique finance and lease program, which aims to give vessel operators the certainty to invest in their fleets ahead of the next phase of European offshore wind expansion

It is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024, to be joined by its sister vessels in the second and third quarter of 2025, respectively.

“Demand for proven, low emission offshore wind vessels to support construction and operations across Europe, the USA and Asia has never been higher. Finding routes to enable investment into new builds at regional shipyards will be essential for meeting this increasingly urgent requirement, while ensuring that the economic benefits of offshore wind expansion are felt on a local level,” said Andy Page, Managing Director of Chartwell Marine.

The Brevity Class is a high-powered CTV, capable of low-emissions operation, with a signature hull form that enables enhanced maneuverability and stability, according to Chartwell Marine.

To meet a wide range of operational demands across these markets, the Brevity Class can accommodate up to 32 personnel, with a range of crew configurations to allow for flexible space planning, and enhanced comfort for longer periods spent offshore.

A further Brevity Class vessel is currently in build at the Manor Marine shipyard in Portland, Dorset and is due to enter operations as part of Manor Renewable Energy’s OPUS offshore wind fleet in summer 2024.

Meanwhile, in the United States, St John’s Ship Building is putting the finishing touches on Atlantic Resolute, the second in a series of six Chartwell Ambitious Class vessels ordered by Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT) – the first U.S. offshore wind farm support company. Atlantic Resolute hit the water in March this year, ahead of her handover to AWT.