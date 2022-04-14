Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Italian Judge Clears Saipem, Two Former Managers of Misleading Investors

April 14, 2022

An Italian judge has cleared energy services group Saipem and two former managers from charges of misleading investors in a share sale more than six years ago, judicial sources and lawyers told Reuters on Tuesday.

Milan prosecutors had asked the judge to put Saipem, former CEO Stefano Cao and former CFO Alberto Chiarini on trial. Read full story

"We are very satisfied with this fair judgment that has recognized non-existence of offences", Cao's lawyer Fabio Cagnola told Reuters.

Lawyers for Saipem and Chiarini also confirmed their satisfaction with the ruling

In 2016, energy group Eni sold a 12.5% stake in Saipem to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to give the state lender joint control of the company. Saipem simultaneously carried out a capital increase of 3.5 billion euros ($3.81 billion).

Prosecutors alleged Saipem's senior managers concealed the true financial state of the company, overestimating forecasts in group results and in the fundraising prospectus.

Under Italian law, a company can be prosecuted for offenses committed by its managers in its own interest.

The defendants have always denied the charges.

($1 = 0.9197 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Alfredo Faieta, editing by Jane Merriman)

People & Companies People Europe Activity

Related Offshore News

Dylan Mitchell - RCG's as Global Business Development Director - Credit: RCG

Akselos' Mitchell Joins RCG as Global Business Development...
File Photo: A vessel connecting pipe sections above water at Nord Stream 2 project in 2019 - Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt

Austria's OMV Takes $2.17B Hit from Russia Business


Trending Offshore News

Saipem 7000 - File Photo - Credit:Saipem

'Lifting Incident' - Saipem's Giant Crane Vessel Tilts in...
Maritime Safety
CNOOC's Buzzard field in the UK North Sea - Credit: CNOOC (File photo)

Reuters: Chinese Offshore Oil Firm CNOOC Prepares Western...
Legal

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

ExxonMobil Working to Store CO2 in Depleted Offshore Fields in Australia's Gippsland Basin

ExxonMobil Working to Store CO2 in Depleted Offshore Fields in Australia's Gippsland Basin

Italian Judge Clears Saipem, Two Former Managers of Misleading Investors

Italian Judge Clears Saipem, Two Former Managers of Misleading Investors

Offshore Wind: All 17 ScotWind Lease Round Winners Get Green Light to Proceed to Development Stage

Offshore Wind: All 17 ScotWind Lease Round Winners Get Green Light to Proceed to Development Stage

UK North Sea Regulator Urges Oil Firms to Collaborate Effectively on Transactions of Face Sanctions

UK North Sea Regulator Urges Oil Firms to Collaborate Effectively on Transactions of Face Sanctions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine