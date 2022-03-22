Integrated Wind Solutions Orders Another Skywalker-class CSOV in China

Norway-based offshore vessel owner Integrated Wind Solutions (“IWS”) has ordered two Walk-to-Work Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (“CSOV”).

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in H1 2024 from China Merchants Industry, Hong Kong. Currently, IWS has two identical vessels on order for delivery in 2023 and option agreements for up to two additional vessels for potentially H2 2024 delivery.

The firm yard price for the two vessels is about EUR 48 million per vessel (around $52,76 million). According to IWS, around 50% of the vessel value is related to Norwegian export companies "providing advanced technology ensuring safe and efficient operations during operations of the vessel."

After delivery, IWS will have a fleet of four identical Skywalker class vessels designed specifically to support commissioning works during the construction of wind farms, as well as supporting operations and maintenance during the lifetime of offshore wind farms, bottom fixed and floating.

Increased interest

“We are very pleased to expand our fleet by another two vessels which will be uniquely positioned for a strong and growing offshore wind market when delivered in 2024. We do see increased interest in our vessels and the integrated services that IWS provides, as demonstrated by the charter contracts with Dogger Bank Offshore Windfarm. This newbuilding order is a further step towards our ambition of providing efficient services to the offshore wind industry” says Lars-Henrik Røren, CEO of Integrated Wind Solutions ASA.

The first vessel of this class, IWS Skywalker, will directly after delivery start its first out of two firm contracts at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK in the summer of 2023.

Furthermore, IWS said it has been notified by Dogger Bank Wind Farm that they intend to sign a third charter contract for one of IWS’ Skywalker class vessels with start in 2025. Dogger Bank Wind Farm is owned by SSE, Equinor, and ENI.

According to the owner, the hybrid-powered vessels will be capable of zero-emission operations. The vessels are designed by Kongsberg Maritime and equipped with fully compensated gangway and 3d crane.

"The vessels have several “industry firsts”, such as the largest battery pack with solar panels for additional charging, hull and propulsion design increasing operability and reducing emissions, and an energy consumption estimated to be 20% lower than comparable CSOVs currently under construction. The vessels are also the first in the industry to have the “DNV SILENT” notation, which focuses on minimizing the impact on marine life below water. The vessels’ advanced technology will reduce annual emissions by more than 1,300t CO2 equivalents per vessel," the company said.