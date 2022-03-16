Tyra Offshore Accommodation Unit En Route to Denmark

Noreco, TotalEnergies' partner in the Tyra offshore field redevelopment, has announced the sail away of the new Tyra II utility and living quarters unit (accommodation unit) from Ravenna, Italy, where it was built by Rosetti Marino.

"The accommodation unit was fabricated at the Piomboni yard by EPC contractor Rosetti Marino and TotalEnergies, and Heerema Marine Contractors’ Barge H-408 will safely sail the 5,400 tons unit to the Tyra field in the Danish North Sea," Noreco said.

The utility and living quarters unit is 32.5 meters tall and has seven levels, including a helideck, and an area of 3,500 m2. In addition to housing offshore crew, the unit also has a state-of-the-art control room, a water system turning seawater into drinking water and all fire water and emergency power for Tyra II will be run from the unit.

Upon arrival at the Tyra field, the accommodation unit will be installed by the world’s largest crane vessel, Sleipnir.

"The sail away is an important Tyra Redevelopment milestone and it significantly progresses the project towards first gas from Tyra II next year," Noreco said.

“We are very proud to announce the completion- and sail away of the accommodation unit for Tyra II. Rosetti and TotalEnergies have fabricated what will be a modern and high-tech home away from home for the offshore crew and have also shown a strong performance by delivering high degree of completion with minimum carry-over and with zero accidents,” said Marianne Eide, EVP Upstream in Noreco.

The Tyra field is the largest gas condensate field in the Danish Sector of the North Sea. Due to seabed subsidence, the Tyra field required a redevelopment, a project that was sanctioned by the DUC in 2017.

The Tyra Redevelopment consists of three main elements: Removal and decommissioning of the prior Tyra platforms, reuse, and 13 meters extension of the existing jackets at six platforms that will have new topsides and a new process platform, and a new accommodation platform.

Once online, the redeveloped Tyra will produce enough gas to power 1.5 million homes in Denmark, with production at peak expected at 60000 boepd.

In July last year, Singapore's offshore platform constructor Sembcorp Marine completed the fabrication of two wellhead topsides, one riser topside, and two bridges for the project, with Heerema installing the delivered facilities in August.

In January 2022, Noredo said that Sembcorp Marine had completed the construction of three wellhead and riser topsides for the project, and announced the sailaway.

Commenting on the sailaway of the accommodation unit on Wednesday, Euan Shirlaw, Acting Managing Director & CFO in Noreco said: "The completion and sail-away of [accommodation unit] is a key milestone as the DUC gets closer to a near-doubling of production with Tyra onstream from Q2 2023. The resulting cash flow generation, which will enable a material and robust profile of shareholder returns, will be a game-changer for Noreco and our priority remains returning capital to shareholders.

"At the same time, we also recognize our broader role in providing affordable access to a reliable source of energy at a time when the security of supply is critical. With Tyra on stream, the need for imported natural gas to Denmark will be significantly reduced. The reinvigorated facilities also provide modern infrastructure that will unlock the further development of the DUC’s material discovered resource portfolio at a substantially lower emissions intensity. Tyra is a first step in unlocking a valuable and strategically important future for the DUC."

