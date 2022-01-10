Sembcorp Marine Delivers Tyra West Wellhead, Riser Topsides

Singapore's Sembcorp Marine has completed the construction of three wellhead and riser topsides for TotalEnergies' Tyra West project in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

The piece of news was shared by TotalEnergies' Tyra partner Noreco, which said that the wellhead and riser topsides had sailed away from Sembmarine's Singapore yard aboard the heavy transport vessel Bigroll Beaufort.

The transportation of the topsides will take a planned pit stop at the Tyra site in the Netherlands to accommodate for an optimal installation window in the North Sea, expected in April.

Once at the Tyra offshore location in Denmark, the world’s largest crane vessel, Heerema's Sleipnir, will perform the lift of the three topsides onto the new jackets.

Noreco said that the sail-away of the accommodation unit in Ravenna and TEG in Batam was scheduled for Q1 and Q3 respectively this year, with first gas from Tyra expected in Q2 2023.

“The sail away of the topsides is an important Tyra Redevelopment milestone for us and it further progresses the project towards first gas in the middle of next year. Despite COVID-19 challenges, Sembcorp Marine has demonstrated strong and resilient performance by delivering the new topsides for Tyra – last year for Tyra East and today for Tyra West. With a timely sail away from the yard in Singapore, we are excited to welcome the new modules at the Tyra field later this year after a safe voyage. The remaining two 2022 deliveries from the yards in Rosetti and Batam will complete what will be a state-of-the-art facility in the North Sea,” said Euan Shirlaw, Acting Managing Director & CFO in Noreco

Tyra redevelopment



The Tyra field, in Blocks 5504/11 and 12, 225km west of Esbjerg, Denmark, requires redevelopment due to subsidence of the chalk reservoir which has led to the existing platforms sinking by around 5m over the last 30 years.

The $3.36 billion investment into a redevelopment of the Tyra was approved in 2017 by Maersk Oil as the leader of the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC). Maersk Oil was then bought by Total, who is now the operator of the project.

The redevelopment includes removal of some existing facilities and modifications of existing facilities and building new facilities.

Under the investment project, the Tyra East and Tyra West will be replaced by one new processing platform and one new accommodation platform. The four wellhead platforms and two riser platforms will have their jackets extended by 10m.

In December 2019, Sembcorp Marine secured the subcontract to construct six topside modules and four bridges for the TotalEnergies EP Denmark’s Tyra Redevelopment Project.

In July 2021, Sembcorp Marine delivered two wellhead topsides, one riser topside, and two bridges.

ESG head named

Apart from the Tyra topsides update, Noreco said Monday it had appointed Cathrine Torgersen as the Company’s Head of ESG, through her new role as EVP Investor Relations & ESG.

"This reflects the importance that Noreco places on being both an active participant in the Energy Transition and doing so in a meaningful, but measured manner," the company said.

“Cathrine has been actively involved in our sustainability activities to date, and her appointment as the Company’s Head of ESG will help ensure the sustainability-focused activities we develop are right for Noreco and for our shareholders. Our participation in the Tyra Redevelopment Project was an early demonstration of our commitment to the Energy Transition, by ensuring essential gas supply is available, and we intend to continue to progress in line with this theme where it makes sense for us to do so,” Shirlaw said.