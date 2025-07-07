Swiss Firm Acquires Defunct Beam

Rosenxt UK, part of Switzerland-based Rosenxt Holding, has acquired selected assets and talent from subsea robotics and engineering firm Beam, which went into administration in May.

The strategic move enhances Rosenxt’s subsea capabilities, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the critical infrastructure and energy sectors.

Beam, formed in 2024 through the merger of Rovco and Vaarst, gained rapid recognition for its autonomous subsea systems and AI-powered technologies before ceasing operations in May 2025.

Rosenxt’s acquisition does not constitute a continuation of all Beam’s former operations. Rather, it represents a carefully considered consolidation of high-value competencies, focused on integrating key technical assets, welcoming expert talent, and establishing a foundation for future development, the company said.

Rosenxt will integrate these capabilities into its broader subsea strategy, with a focus on growth in Aberdeen and Bristol.

“Beam’s innovative legacy aligns with Rosenxt’s ambitious long-term vision. This acquisition strengthens our ability to lead in next-generation subsea technologies, looking at least 10 years ahead,” said Hermann Rosen, Chairman of Rosenxt’s Board.

In the coming months, Rosenxt will concentrate on evaluating and aligning the acquired capabilities with its strategy. This includes designing a forward-looking roadmap that balances evolving future market needs with operational integrity and long-term performance standards.