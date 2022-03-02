Havfram Eyes 'Important' Role in Offshore Platform Electrification

Norwegian offshore installation firm Havfram on Wednesday shared its ambition to become "one of the future market leaders in O&G electrification with offshore wind."

" In 2020 Havfram made the lasting commitment to play a key role in the transition from oil and gas into offshore wind. Today, Havfram is pleased to announce its intention to be an important player in O&G electrification through offshore wind development, placing Havfram at the very center of the energy transition," said the company, previously known as Ocean Installer.

In addition to its offshore wind installation activities, Havfram said Wednesday it had also positioned itself as "an early phase developer for new markets. "

"Havfram is already in a consortium with partners RWE and NTE for the Norwegian floating wind lease, Utsira Nord, and has identified O&G electrification as one of the next big ‘Power-to- X’ offshore wind markets. Combining deep expertise in subsea project execution and fast-growing capabilities in offshore wind, Havfram is expertly placed to serve the electrification market, with an experienced engineering team currently developing a low-cost offshore wind solution specifically designed for electrifying offshore O&G facilities," the company said.

Odd Strømsnes, CEO Havfram says “Our strong expertise in O&G, teamed with our growing technical capabilities in offshore wind, is the perfect combination of skills required for O&G electrification projects. Furthermore, we see the demand for electrification increasing globally and are positioning ourselves to meet this demand.”

With over 1,500 active offshore O&G platforms globally, requiring between 30MW and 80MW of power each, the size of the market for electrification is significant, Havfram said.

"Electrification of offshore platforms is actively being promoted by various governments including Norway and Scotland. With Scottish Government having developed a specific leasing round (INTOG) prioritizing O&G electrification, for which Havfram is already in early partnership discussions," Havfram said.

Emilie Reeve, Executive Vice President - Offshore Wind Development, Havfram says “The O&G electrification market offers a significant opportunity to not only deliver necessary carbon reduction solutions but also further accelerate global deployment of offshore wind. We are confident that with our combined skills, Havfram will be a leading player in this increasingly important market”. Havfram sees that O&G electrification offers considerable opportunities for both industries and is committed to helping them achieve their goals.