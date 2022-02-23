Transocean Sees Rig Demand, Dayrates Growing in 2022

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean expects rig dayrates to keep growing, boosted by high oil prices and growing demand, the company's CEO said Tuesday, as the company posted its fourth-quarter results.

Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen said: "As we move into 2022, we are more optimistic than we have been in the past seven years. Energy demand remains resilient driving oil prices to seven-year highs.

"As a result, we are experiencing a growing list of opportunities from customers across the globe who value our high-specification floating fleet and our strong and consistent operating performance. With customer demand growing, and utilization for active high-specification assets pushing higher, we expect the upward trend in dayrates to continue as we progress through the year.”

Transocean's total fleet average daily revenue in the fourth quarter was $352,500. a drop compared to the third quarter's $367,100, but an increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 when it was $347,500.

Year on year, total fleet average daily revenue was $365,600 in 2021, compared to $327,500 in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Transocean recorded total contract drilling revenues of $621 million, compared to $626 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $260 million, $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $130 million, $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $250 million, compared to $245 million in the prior quarter; and contract backlog was $6.5 billion as of the February 2022 Fleet Status Report.

Fourth-quarter 2021 results included net unfavorable non-cash items of $134 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, including $72 million related to discrete tax items; $37 million loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate; and $28 million allowance for excess materials and supplies, certain items.

After consideration of these net unfavorable items, fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted net loss was $126 million, $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $122 million, $0.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.