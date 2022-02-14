Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Transocean's Quarterly Rig Report: $87.7M Worth of Drilling Deals Secured

February 14, 2022

Deepwater Conqueror - Credit: Ned OConnor/MarineTraffic.com
Deepwater drilling specialist Transocean said Monday it had secured around $87.7 million in offshore drilling contracts since its last quarterly rig fleet report.

In its report, Transocean said it had won contracts for five offshore drilling rigs.

The Deepwater Conqueror drillship was awarded a one-well contract extension in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $335,000 per day. The contract should keep the rig buys with Chevron until December 2022.

The 2014-built Deepwater Asgard drillship was awarded a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $395,000 per day, with an undisclosed client. The contract, starting in April, is slated to end in June 2022.

Furthermore, the Deepwater Invictus drillship has won more work with BHP - a one-well contract extension - in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $305,000 per day. The contract expires in September.

Also in the Gulf of Mexico, EnVen hired Transocean's Discoverer Inspiration drillship, to drill one well – plus two one-well options - at $290,000 per day. The firm part of the contract will see the rig drill one well, starting in August and ending in September 2022.

Lastly, Serica Energy hired Transocean's 1990-built semi-submersible drilling rig Paul B. Lloyd, Jr. to drill a well in the U.K. North Sea at $160,000 per day.

As of February 14, Transocean's total backlog was around $6.5 billion.

