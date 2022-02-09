Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Enauta Books Semi-Submersible Rig for Atlanta Field Drilling

February 9, 2022

Credit: Queiroz Galvao Oleo e Gas/MarineTraffic.com
Brazilian oil company Enauta has hired the Alpha Star semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the fourth production well at its Atlanta field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Enauta expects to start drilling in the fourth quarter of 2022. The contract could eventually be extended to include two more wells for Atlanta’s Full Development System. The Atlanta field produces oil via Petrojarl I FPSO, an early production system, and Enauta is working to bring another FPSO, a so-called Full Development System, to the field.

Enauta said Wednesday it had January 31, 2022, entered into a time services agreement with Serviços de Petróleo Constellation S.A. and charter agreement with London Tower Management for the contracting of the Alpha Star.

Alpha Star is a deepwater DP semi-submersible drilling rig that started its operations in July 2011.

Enauta expects the drilling operation, estimated to cost around $23 million, to take around 60 days. The contract, subject to Enauta´s board approval, can be renewed for another 150 days for drilling operations of the other two producing wells and lines relocation.

Drilling Rigs Drilling Deepwater Activity

Current News

Japan's Inpex to Spend Up to $38B in Growth Areas Over 9 years

Magseis Fairfield Firms Up North Sea 4D Survey Gig

What’s Happened to Teras Offshore's Liftboat Fleet?

Oil Prices Stable at $90 a Barrel But Iran Supply Prospects Add Pressure

