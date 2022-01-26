Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Energy Boosts Output from Gjøa Offshore Platform in Norway

January 26, 2022

Gjøa - Credit: Neptune Energy
Gjøa - Credit: Neptune Energy

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy said Wednesday that output from its Gjøa platform offshore Norway had increased by two million barrels of oil equivalents (boe) from 2020 to 2021.

Gross production over the Gjøa platform ended on 42 million boe in 2021, compared with 40 million boe in 2020. Of this, 76% of the production was gas, all of which is exported through the FLAGS pipeline to the St. Fergus Gas Terminal in the UK.

The increased production from the North Sea floater was due mainly to production start-up from the Gjøa P1 infill development in February and the Duva field tie-back in August.

In addition, Neptune said, production from the tie-back field Vega, operated by Wintershall Dea, and the Gjøa field itself, has been better than expected. Estimated reserves on the Gjøa field have increased by 38% since the Plan for Development and Production was approved in 2007.

Neptune Energy’s Head of Operations in Norway, Martin Borthne, said: “Our ambition to develop the Gjøa platform into a host facility and a hub for nearby discoveries has succeeded. This has not only prolonged the life of the Gjøa platform itself, but has resulted in far higher value creation than expected at start-up. Successful utilization of the Gjøa infrastructure as a hub is further seen as a critical enabler for continued exploration and development in this part of the North Sea.”

Borthne added: “This year we expect to bring on stream a fourth tie-in field to the Gjøa facilities - Wintershall Dea’s Nova field. In addition, we plan to drill two exploration wells in the area and continue to mature other nearby discoveries and exploration opportunities as tie-in candidates. We have high expectations that the Gjøa hub will be in operation to 2040 and continue to create value in this area of the North Sea for many years to come.”

Neptune also said that, with the platform being electrified with hydropower from shore, carbon emissions from the Gjøa platform are 3kg CO2/boe, which, per the company, is less than half the average on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

North Sea Production Europe Activity Energy

Related Offshore News

On September 10, 2021, the sections of the second Nord Stream 2 pipeline laid from the German shore and Danish waters was connected in a so-called above water tie-in. The opposing pipe strings were lifted from the seabed by the lay barge Fortuna and the pipe ends were cut and fitted together. The welding to connect the two lines took place on a platform located above the water on the side of the vessel. Then the connected pipeline was lowered to the seabed as one continuous string.©NordStream2

Germany Signals it Could Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if...
Credit:douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

Climate Activists Lose Court Case against UK Oil and Gas...


Trending Offshore News

Shell is using the Valaris DS 10 drillship for operations in Namibia - Image Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Reuters: Shell Makes 'Significant' Oil and Gas Discovery...
Discoveries
Eric Briar, Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) chief executive officer, and Toby Mead, MRE chief operating officer, look forward to growth as part of the OEG Offshore group at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in front HMS Warrior.- Credit: Manor Renewable Energy

OEG Offshore Buys Manor Renewable Energy
Mergers & Acquisitions

Sponsored

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Learn how ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite helps to improve operations, download the whitepaper now.

Insight

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Inside OPEC, Views are Growing That Oil's Rally Could be Prolonged

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Westwood: Offshore Drilling Market Bounces Back

Westwood: Offshore Drilling Market Bounces Back

Tullow Oil Sees 2021 Free Cashflow at $250M

Tullow Oil Sees 2021 Free Cashflow at $250M

Brazil's Petrobras, India's ONGC Set to Develop Budião Gas Field

Brazil's Petrobras, India's ONGC Set to Develop Budião Gas Field

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Changes Name

Subsea Battery Developer EC-OG Changes Name

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine