Neptune Energy Starts Production from Gjøa P1 Project Off Norway

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy said Tuesday it had brought online the Gjøa P1 development in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Gjøa P1 has been developed via a new subsea template, tied back to existing infrastructure on the Gjøa field. It is a two-well development with one oil and one gas producer.

The gas well came onstream on February 22, with the oil well planned to start-up later this week.

The Gjøa P1 is located in the northern part of the Gjøa field, and is tied back to Gjøa’s subsea facility via a 5 km oil pipeline and a 2 km gas pipeline at a water depth of 340 meters.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said the start-up of Gjøa P1 underlined the Gjøa platform’s position as an important hub, increasing the total remaining developed reserves at Gjøa by 30%.

The semi-submersible Gjøa production platform is electrified with hydropower from shore and, according to Neptune, has one of the lowest CO2 footprints per produced barrel of oil equivalent (boe) on the Norwegian Shelf.

"Good reservoir management has already extended the field life considerably. Gjøa is now set to produce over 100 million boe more than was estimated when production began in 2010. Gjøa P1 will help further maximise use of hydrocarbon resources," Neptune Energy said.

Estensen added: “The start-up of Gjøa P1, as well as the upcoming production start from the neighbouring Duva field, strengthens Neptune’s role in the northern part of the North Sea, an important growth area for the business.”

Neptune Energy’s Projects and Engineering Director in Norway, Erik Oppedal, said: “The P1 development enables us to recover significant quantities of oil and gas from deeper lying reservoirs, as well as to utilize spare production capacity. This will help lower production costs per barrel, adding significant value to the Gjøa Licence Partners and to Norwegian society.”

Neptune Energy is the operator of the license with a 30% stake. Its partners are Petoro AS (30%), Wintershall Dea Norge AS (28%), OKEA (12%).