Norway Approves Neptune's Gjøa Field Expansion

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has approved the start-up of a subsea installation with two new wells on the Neptune Energy-operated Gjøa field in the North Sea, off Norway.

Neptune Energy estimates the project will add 2.4 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent (15 million bbls o.e.) from Gjøa.

Gjøa is an oil and gas field located off the coast of Florø. The new wells are linked to the P1 segment, one of seven segments on the field.

"Continued work on Gjøa resulted in the licensees submitting an application for exemption from a Plan for development and operation (PDO) for the P1 segment in February 2019. A four-slot well template has been put into place and two wells have been drilled," NPD said.

According to the operator, as cited by NPD, the project has a cost of around NOK 4 billion (USD 466 million). Neptune Energy expects a start-up in January 2021.

“Further development of the P1 segment in Gjøa results in additional resources and increased values for Gjøa, and contributes to good utilization of the production capacity and infrastructure in the area,” said Arvid Østhus, the NPD’s Assistant Director Development and Operations – North Sea.

Neptune's Director of Projects and Engineering in Norway, Erik Oppedal said: “Gjøa P1 is a strategically important development for Neptune, supporting our growth plans for Norway and we look forward to start-up in the first quarter of 2021.

"The Gjøa P1 development will enable us to recover significant quantities of oil and gas by drilling new wells in deeper-lying reservoirs. The P1-segment will add 2.4 million standard cubic metres of oil equivalent (15 million bbls o.e.) to Gjøa, as well as strengthen Gjøa’s position as a major hub in the Northern North Sea, further extending the operating life of the platform.”