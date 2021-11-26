Norwegian Oil Minister Attends Opening of Neptune's Gjøa P1 and Duva Fields

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy hosted Norway’s recently appointed Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Marte Mjøs Persen, and senior industry figures at the official opening of the Neptune-operated Gjøa P1 and Duva fields in the Norwegian North Sea, on Thursday.

Duva and Gjøa were developed as fast-track projects tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform, with production from Duva coming onstream just five years after discovery. Neptune said that together, Duva and Gjøa P1, extend the operating life of the Gjøa platform.

Norwegian authorities, licence partners and suppliers took part in the field opening event which was attended by Neptune’s Executive Chairman, Sam Laidlaw. Gjøa platform - Credit: Neptune Energy

Minister of Petroleum and Energy Marte Mjøs Persen said: “Duva only took five years from discovery to production. That's impressive. The projects were also completed with lower costs than initially assumed. In addition, Duva and Gjoa P1 will produce with low emissions as they will be powered from shore. This is exactly what our policy is about. We want to develop the industry, not phase it out.”

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Norway, Odin Estensen, said: “Tied back to existing infrastructure, Duva and Gjøa P1 have been delivered efficiently and under budget through strong collaboration with our partners and key suppliers. Electrified with hydropower from shore, Gjøa’s CO2 emissions per produced barrel are less than half the average on the Norwegian Shelf.”



