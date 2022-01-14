Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC to Deliver Subsea Production System for Equinor's Norwegian Sea Project

January 14, 2022

Asgard B - Credit: Øyvind Hagen/Equinor
Asgard B - Credit: Øyvind Hagen/Equinor

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has secured a contract to build and install a subsea production system at Equinor’s Smørbukk Nord development, offshore Norway.

The contract covers a high-pressure, high-temperature subsea production system and associated equipment for a brownfield tieback in the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea.

The award follows front-end engineering and design work on the project in 2021.

The installation campaign will use TechnipFMC’s battery hybrid vessel, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through reduced fuel consumption, TechnipFMC said. 

The company did not share the financial details of the contract.

Subsea Production

Related Offshore News

File Image: Chevron

Chevron Orders $553M Offshore Facility from DSME for...
Credit: Arjen/AdobeStock

VIDEO: Bluewater's UK-based FPSO Arrives in Norway for...


Trending Offshore News

File Image: Chevron

Chevron Orders $553M Offshore Facility from DSME for...
Australia/NZ
Øivind Tangen - Credit: SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore's Lease & Operate MD to Become COO
People & Companies

Insight

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Weak Winds Worsened Europe's Power Crunch; Utilities Need Better Storage

Video

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Interview: Offshore Energy Forges a Digital Path

Current News

Senator Cruz's Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Bill Fails in U.S. Senate

Senator Cruz's Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Bill Fails in U.S. Senate

German Energy Regulator Approves Network Capacity Plan Until 2035

German Energy Regulator Approves Network Capacity Plan Until 2035

Aker Solutions Names Ertresvåg SVP for Communications

Aker Solutions Names Ertresvåg SVP for Communications

BOEM Preparing Draft EA for Future Offshore Wind Operations in Gulf of Mexico

BOEM Preparing Draft EA for Future Offshore Wind Operations in Gulf of Mexico

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine