TechnipFMC to Deliver Subsea Production System for Equinor's Norwegian Sea Project

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has secured a contract to build and install a subsea production system at Equinor’s Smørbukk Nord development, offshore Norway.

The contract covers a high-pressure, high-temperature subsea production system and associated equipment for a brownfield tieback in the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea.

The award follows front-end engineering and design work on the project in 2021.

The installation campaign will use TechnipFMC’s battery hybrid vessel, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through reduced fuel consumption, TechnipFMC said.

The company did not share the financial details of the contract.