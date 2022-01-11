Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vår Energi Names Rognstad VP People & Organization

January 11, 2022

Tone Rognstad - Credit: Vår Energi
Tone Rognstad - Credit: Vår Energi

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has appointed Tone Rognstad to its executive management team as VP People & Organization. 

Rognstad comes from the position as VP for Project Management and Control at Equinor. She has gained extensive management experience from HR and organizational development during 15 years in various leadership positions at Equinor, Vår Energi said.

Before Equinor, Rognstad worked for GE, both in Norway and internationally. Rognstad has a degree in banking and finance from BI Norwegian Business School.

"We have ambitious growth plans and the further development of our employees and the organization is a very important part of delivering on these ambitions,” says Torger Rød, the CEO of Vår Energi. “I am very pleased that Tone has agreed to join us. She has the right qualities and experience to meet tomorrow's requirements and expectations to a high-performing company such as Vår Energi.” ,

Tone Rognstad says: “Vår Energi is one of the most exciting oil and gas companies in Norway. The company is young but carries a proud legacy and pioneering spirit and has in a short time assumed a leading position with a clear path to sustainable growth. The ambitions, energy and the will to win suit me perfectly, and I really appreciate the Vår Energi commitment to a better future.”


