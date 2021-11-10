Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Japan's Marubeni Eyes Floating Wind, Green Hydrogen Projects in Scotland

November 10, 2021

The first large-scale offshore wind power project in Japan in which Marubeni is the largest shareholder (the ports of Akita in Akita Prefecture) - Courtesy of Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, via Marubeni

Japanese company Marubeni Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Scottish Enterprise on collaboration for the decarbonization of Scotland including floating offshore wind and green hydrogen businesses.

The Scottish Government has committed to Scotland achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, underpinned by statutory legislation to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030. 

"This MOU aims to contribute to the decarbonization of Scotland by expanding floating offshore wind business and realizing a green hydrogen society through the establishment of an offshore wind supply chain and a green hydrogen value chain including production and its usage," Marubeni said.

Marubeni owns stakes in power projects across 19 countries, including Japan, for a total net capacity of about 12GW. 

"Utilizing its experience in acting as a lead developer of these kinds of projects, Marubeni strives to expand floating offshore wind businesses in Scotland and achieve green hydrogen production and its usage with abundant renewable energy sources in Scotland and promote the decarbonization of Scotland," Marubeni said.

 

