Blue Gem Wind Taps OWC for Offshore Wind Engineering Services

Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC), a subsidiary of AqualisBraemar LOC, has said it has secured a large contract to provide engineering services for an offshore wind development project on the UKCS.

AqualisBraemar LOC defines a large contract as between $4 million and $7 million. The contract is with Blue Gem Wind, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group specializing, in floating wind projects.

The contract is for a term of approximately three years, and the scope of work includes Owners Engineering and Project Development Support.

OWC did not say which project exactly it would be working on.

Blue Gem Wind is developing two floating offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea. The first, a 100MW ‘Test and Demonstration’ project (Erebus) with milestones for consent application in December 2021, FID 2024, and Commercial Operation Date (COD) 2026. The second, a 300MW ‘early commercial’ project (Valorous) with milestones for consent application in April 2023, FID 2026, and COD 2029.