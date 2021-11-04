Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Blue Gem Wind Taps OWC for Offshore Wind Engineering Services

November 4, 2021

File Photo - Credit; Blue Gem Wind
File Photo - Credit; Blue Gem Wind

Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC), a subsidiary of AqualisBraemar LOC, has said it has secured a large contract to provide engineering services for an offshore wind development project on the UKCS.

 AqualisBraemar LOC defines a large contract as between $4 million and $7 million. The contract is with Blue Gem Wind, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Simply Blue Group specializing, in floating wind projects.

The contract is for a term of approximately three years, and the scope of work includes Owners Engineering and Project Development Support.

OWC did not say which project exactly it would be working on.

Blue Gem Wind is developing two floating offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea. The first, a 100MW ‘Test and Demonstration’ project (Erebus) with milestones for consent application in December 2021, FID 2024, and Commercial Operation Date (COD) 2026. The second, a 300MW ‘early commercial’ project (Valorous) with milestones for consent application in April 2023, FID 2026, and COD 2029. 

Activity UKCS Engineering Europe Offshore Wind Energy

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Credit:Untrakdrover/Wikimedia - CC BY-SA 3.0 License

UK to Launch $220M Floating Wind Fund
Credit: Odfjell OceanWind

Norway: OKEA Eyes Floating Wind Power for Draugen Platform


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Record Number of Floating Production System Awards...
FPSO
Credit: Van Oord

Huisman Confirms Order for Giant Offshore Crane
Cranes

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Blue Gem Wind Taps OWC for Offshore Wind Engineering Services

Blue Gem Wind Taps OWC for Offshore Wind Engineering Services

Two-Year Charter for Solstad Offshore's Construction Support Vessel

Two-Year Charter for Solstad Offshore's Construction Support Vessel

Noble Corp. Sells Four Jack-up Rigs to ADES

Noble Corp. Sells Four Jack-up Rigs to ADES

Siem Offshore Wins Charter Extensions for Offshore Construction Vessel Duo

Siem Offshore Wins Charter Extensions for Offshore Construction Vessel Duo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine