Cadeler Nets Offshore Wind Installation Deal for O-Class Jack-up

Offshore wind installation contractor Cadeler said it has secured a preferred supplier agreement with an undisclosed client for the transport and installation of next-generation wind turbines.

The final contract value has been estimated at over 45 million euros ($52 million). Cadeler said that the installation project would be carried out by one of Cadeler’s O-class jack-up units - Wind Osprey or Wind Orca.



Cadeler’s O-class installation vessel which will be used for the project will, by the time the project is set to start, have a a new main crane installed with a lifting capacity of 1600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters.

Mikkel Gleerup CEO says: “This agreement further adds to an already strong backlog of work and is a testament to the strategic strengthening of our current fleet and the capability to install the biggest next-generation turbines for our clients and partners."

In June, Cadeler said it would replace the main crane on the Wind Osprey jack-up with a bigger one, to make it capable of installing the largest offshore wind turbines.

In December last year, Cadeler hired NOV to upgrade the Wind Orca jack-up with a new and improved crane that would meet future offshore market demands for offshore installation vessels.

Also, the company has earlier this year ordered two new X-class wind turbine installation vessels from China's COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry. The vessels will, upon completion, be the largest in the industry.