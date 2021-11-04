Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cadeler Nets Offshore Wind Installation Deal for O-Class Jack-up

November 4, 2021

Credit: Cadeler
Credit: Cadeler

Offshore wind installation contractor Cadeler said it has secured a preferred supplier agreement with an undisclosed client for the transport and installation of next-generation wind turbines.

The final contract value has been estimated at over 45 million euros ($52 million). Cadeler said that the installation project would be carried out by one of Cadeler’s O-class jack-up units - Wind Osprey or Wind Orca.

Cadeler’s O-class installation vessel which will be used for the project will, by the time the project is set to start, have a a new main crane installed with a lifting capacity of 1600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters.

Mikkel Gleerup CEO says: “This agreement further adds to an already strong backlog of work and is a testament to the strategic strengthening of our current fleet and the capability to install the biggest next-generation turbines for our clients and partners."

In June, Cadeler said it would replace the main crane on the Wind Osprey jack-up with a bigger one, to make it capable of installing the largest offshore wind turbines.

In December last year, Cadeler hired NOV to upgrade the Wind Orca jack-up with a new and improved crane that would meet future offshore market demands for offshore installation vessels.

Also, the company has earlier this year ordered two new X-class wind turbine installation vessels from China's COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry. The vessels will,  upon completion, be the largest in the industry.

Industry News Activity Vessels Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Energy

Related Offshore News

Credit: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies, Iberdrola and Norsk Havvind Team Up for...
Credit: Equinor

Wind Semi - Equinor Unveils GW-size Floating Wind Concept

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Two-Year Charter for Solstad Offshore's Construction Support Vessel

Two-Year Charter for Solstad Offshore's Construction Support Vessel

Noble Corp. Sells Four Jack-up Rigs to ADES

Noble Corp. Sells Four Jack-up Rigs to ADES

Siem Offshore Wins Charter Extensions for Offshore Construction Vessel Duo

Siem Offshore Wins Charter Extensions for Offshore Construction Vessel Duo

Paltry Bidding for Alaska Oil Lease Sale

Paltry Bidding for Alaska Oil Lease Sale

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine