Future-proofing: Cadeler to Replace Main Crane on Wind Osprey Jack-up

June 17, 2021

Credit: Cadeler
Credit: Cadeler

Offshore wind installation company Cadeler said Thursday it would replace the main crane on the Wind Osprey jack-up with a bigger one, to make it capable of installing the largest offshore wind turbines.

In December last year, Cadeler hired NOV to upgrade the Wind Orca jack-up with a new and improved crane that would meet future offshore market demands for offshore installation vessels. 

Within this contract, Cadeler, previously known as Swire Blue Ocean, had an option to replace the main crane of Wind Osprey as well which has now been called.  

"The crane replacement on Wind Osprey is scheduled to be initiated in Q4/2023 and will be completed in conjunction with the crane replacement on Wind Orca, benefitting fully from the synergies of both projects," Cadeler said. File Image: Cadeler

While Cadeler did not share the crane specs on Thursday, assuming the Wind Osprey will the same type of crane as the one expected to be installed on the Wind Orca, the crane will have a lifting capacity of 1600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters, with the main hook at a height of 159.7 meters above the main deck.

The crane replacement is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024 and will be ready in time for the next generation of wind turbines. 

Talking about the next-gen turbines, Cadeler in March said had won the largest contract in its history, involving a next-gen wind turbine.

Namely, offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa awarded it a contract valued at around $90 million, with an additional $30 million in options, to transport and install giant 14MW SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines.

The turbines are expected to be the largest wind turbines in the world at the time of installation.


Offshore Engineer Magazine