Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Malaysia: Handal Secures Crane Maintenance Contract Extension

September 6, 2021

(File Photo: Handal Energy) The image has been cropped
(File Photo: Handal Energy) The image has been cropped

Malaysian offshore services firm Handal Energy has secured a one-year contract extension from SEA Hibiscus.

The contract extension, secured by Handal Energy's subsidiary Handal Cranes, is for the provision of offshore crane maintenance services for SEA Hibiscus

The extension starts on October 31, 2021, and runs until October 30, 2022.

"The contract extension does not have any specified value as it is on a “call-out” basis whereby work orders will be issued at the discretion of SEA Hibiscus based on their activities schedule and rates throughout the duration of the contract," Handal said.

Energy Industry News Activity Asia Cranes

Related Offshore News

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew aboard the Noble Globetrotter II. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Nine Injured on Noble Drillship During Ida
Credit: NOAA

Talos Energy Says Oil Leaking into in U.S. Gulf of Mexico...


Trending Offshore News

WilPhoenix - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Ithaca Energy's North Sea Oil Find 'a Ray of Light' for UK...
Energy
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew aboard the Noble Globetrotter II. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Nine Injured on Noble Drillship During Ida
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Talos Energy Disputes Mexico's Selection of Pemex as Zama Field Operator

Talos Energy Disputes Mexico's Selection of Pemex as Zama Field Operator

Seaway 7 Charters Maersk Connector Cable Layer

Seaway 7 Charters Maersk Connector Cable Layer

Seadrill Closer to Chapter 11 Emergence as Court Nod Granted

Seadrill Closer to Chapter 11 Emergence as Court Nod Granted

Coast Guard Probing 350 Reports of Oil Spills in Wake of Hurricane Ida

Coast Guard Probing 350 Reports of Oil Spills in Wake of Hurricane Ida

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine