Malaysia: Handal Secures Crane Maintenance Contract Extension

Malaysian offshore services firm Handal Energy has secured a one-year contract extension from SEA Hibiscus.

The contract extension, secured by Handal Energy's subsidiary Handal Cranes, is for the provision of offshore crane maintenance services for SEA Hibiscus

The extension starts on October 31, 2021, and runs until October 30, 2022.

"The contract extension does not have any specified value as it is on a “call-out” basis whereby work orders will be issued at the discretion of SEA Hibiscus based on their activities schedule and rates throughout the duration of the contract," Handal said.



