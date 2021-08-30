CGX to Drill Another Well in Guyana Using Maersk Discoverer Rig

CGX Resources has exercised an option to drill one more exploration well offshore Guyana using Maersk Drilling's Maersk Discoverer drilling rig, the Danish drilling firm has confirmed.

CGX, which started drilling a week ago at its first well - the Kawa-1 - in the northeast quadrant of the Corentyne block, about 200 kilometers offshore from Georgetown, Guyana, will drill the second well in the first half of 2022.

The drilling will take place in direct continuation of the semi-submersible rig Maersk Discoverer’s contract with Shell Trinidad. With this option called, Maersk Discoverer is fully booked throughout 2021 and part of 2022.

“It’s a pleasure working for CGX. The rig has successfully spudded the first well and we are grateful for the opportunity to support their continued success in Guyana. The region holds great potential and with our multiple active rigs in the area, we are well positioned to tap into the positive outlook for hydrocarbon developments in the Americas,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Drilling did not share the financial details of the contract. The rig, built in 2009, previously worked for BP in Trinidad on a $242,000 day rate.

Maersk Discoverer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semi-submersible drilling rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft.

The rig, as previously said, is currently operating offshore Guyana for CGX Resources, after which it will begin a contract with BG International, a subsidiary of Shell, in Trinidad and Tobago.