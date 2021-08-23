CGX, Frontera Spud Kawa-1 Well Offshore Guyana

Canadian-based firm Frontera Energy and CGX Energy have started drilling at the Kawa-1 exploration well, offshore Guyana, using Maersk Drilling's Maersk Discoverer semi-submersible drilling rig. Also, the firms have exercised the option to drill a second well with the rig.

The Kawa-1 well spudded on Sunday, August 22, and it is expected to reach total depth in the first half of December 2021. The prospect is named after the iconic mountain overlooking the village of Paramakatoi in the Pakaraima Mountains of Guyana.

The Kawa-1 well is located in the northeast quadrant of the Corentyne block, approximately 200 kilometers offshore from Georgetown. The water depth is approximately 355 meters (1174 ft) and the expected total depth of the Kawa-1 well is 6,685 meters (21,932 ft).

According to Frontera, the well will target light oil in combination structural-stratigraphic traps in large Santonian and Campanian slope fan complexes.

"The primary target is a Santonian sand with updip and lateral pinchout of the reservoir, as well as counter-regional dip and structural closure. The Kawa-1 well is also expected to penetrate secondary objectives in a shallower Campanian sand and a deeper Santonian sand with the expectation of targeting additional hydrocarbon potential. The stacked targets in Kawa-1 are considered analogous to the discoveries immediately adjacent to the Corentyne Block, in Block 58 in Suriname," Frontera said.

Additionally, Frontera said that the Kawa-1 well was expected to de-risk multiple other prospects on the block which also have stacked reservoirs and similar structural geometries.

"Proximity of the Corentyne block to the Cretaceous Berbice Canyon sediment source is interpreted to have concentrated sandstone reservoirs in the North Corentyne area. Channelized, stacked internal fan geometries evident on 3D seismic are indicative of thick, stacked, coarser-grained sand reservoirs," Frontera said.



