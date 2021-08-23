Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CGX, Frontera Spud Kawa-1 Well Offshore Guyana

August 23, 2021

Maersk Discoverer - Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Discoverer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Canadian-based firm Frontera Energy and CGX Energy have started drilling at the Kawa-1 exploration well, offshore Guyana, using Maersk Drilling's Maersk Discoverer semi-submersible drilling rig. Also, the firms have exercised the option to drill a second well with the rig.

The Kawa-1 well spudded on Sunday, August 22, and it is expected to reach total depth in the first half of December 2021. The prospect is named after the iconic mountain overlooking the village of Paramakatoi in the Pakaraima Mountains of Guyana.

The Kawa-1 well is located in the northeast quadrant of the Corentyne block, approximately 200 kilometers offshore from Georgetown. The water depth is approximately 355 meters (1174 ft) and the expected total depth of the Kawa-1 well is 6,685 meters (21,932 ft).

According to Frontera, the well will target light oil in combination structural-stratigraphic traps in large Santonian and Campanian slope fan complexes. 

"The primary target is a Santonian sand with updip and lateral pinchout of the reservoir, as well as counter-regional dip and structural closure. The Kawa-1 well is also expected to penetrate secondary objectives in a shallower Campanian sand and a deeper Santonian sand with the expectation of targeting additional hydrocarbon potential. The stacked targets in Kawa-1 are considered analogous to the discoveries immediately adjacent to the Corentyne Block, in Block 58 in Suriname," Frontera said.

Additionally, Frontera said that the Kawa-1 well was expected to de-risk multiple other prospects on the block which also have stacked reservoirs and similar structural geometries. 

"Proximity of the Corentyne block to the Cretaceous Berbice Canyon sediment source is interpreted to have concentrated sandstone reservoirs in the North Corentyne area. Channelized, stacked internal fan geometries evident on 3D seismic are indicative of thick, stacked, coarser-grained sand reservoirs," Frontera said.


Drilling Activity South America Rigs

Related Offshore News

File Photo: Shearwater

Minister Blasts Activists Protesting Against Offshore...
Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

One Dead, Five Missing as Fire Erupts on Pemex Offshore...
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

OMSA Reports Alleged Jones Act Violation in the US Gulf of Mexico

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Danish Crown Prince to Inaugurate Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm in September

Worley Names New CFO

Worley Names New CFO

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Crowley, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Setting Up Offshore Wind Training

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine