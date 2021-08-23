Worley Lands Jansz-Io Compression Gig with Chevron

U.S. oil giant Chevron has awarded the Australian engineering firm Worley a contract for the provision of engineering and construction management services in support of Chevron’s recently sanctioned $4 billion Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project in Australia.

Part of the original development plan for the Chevron-operated Gorgon Project, Jansz-Io Compression will use subsea compression technology to maintain long-term natural gas supply from the Jansz-Io field to the three existing LNG trains and domestic gas plant on Barrow Island.

The Jansz-Io gas field is located around 200 kilometers offshore from the north-western coast of Western Australia and supplies the Gorgon natural gas facility on Barrow Island.

The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture between the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron (47.3 percent), ExxonMobil (25 percent), Shell (25 percent), Osaka Gas (1.25 percent), Tokyo Gas (1 percent), and JERA (0.417 percent).

Under the contract, Worley will provide detailed engineering, design, and construction management services for the J-IC project’s power transmission and communication components. The contract follows Worley’s completion of the pre-FEED and FEED phases of the project. The services will be executed by Worley’s Perth office with support from Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery team.

Worley did not share the financial details of the contract.

Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes has won a contract with Chevron to deliver subsea compression manifold technology for the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project offshore W. Australia.

Aker Solutions will deliver the all-electric subsea gas compression system, and ABB last week secured a contract worth around $120 million to supply the overall Electrical Power System (EPS).