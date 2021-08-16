Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floating Wind: TotalEnergies, GIG Get EBL in South Korea

August 16, 2021

TotalEnergies nad Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and have recently secured an electricity business license (EBL) for their floating offshore wind project located off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea.

This is the first floating offshore wind project in Korea to be awarded an EBL by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy’s Electricity Regulatory Commission.

With a maximum installed capacity of 1.5 GW developed across three phases, it’s one of the largest floating offshore wind developments in the world. The EBL grants the partners exclusive development rights to progress the project’s first phase of 504 MW. Detailed environmental impact assessments will now start on phase one, and construction is expected to start in 2024.

Once operational, the full 1.5 GW project is expected to produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of over 1.5 million households and reduce emissions by approximately 2.3 million tCO2e per annum.

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

OPEC+ Sees No Need to Meet US Call for More Supply

Saudi Aramco Looking to Raise $17B from Gas Pipeline Sale

Substation Jacket Installed at Saint Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm Site

Challenger Energy Believes in The Bahamas Offshore Potential Despite Dry Well. Seeks Partner, License Extension

