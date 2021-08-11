First Jackets for 1.1GW Seagreen Wind Farm Arrive in Scotland

The first jackets for the massive Seagreen offshore wind farm have arrived at the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, where they’ll be kept before being installed 27km off the Angus coast in the North Sea.

The jackets, which will serve as foundations for offshore wind turbines, were welcomed to the Global Energy Group facility by the Seagreen project owners TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, part of SSE Plc, along with main installation contractor Seaway 7.

The installation of the jackets will get underway in October. Once complete, the 114 Vestas V164-10 MW turbines, which will power the giant 1.1GW Seagreen project, will be positioned on each of the turbine bases.

Work to install the jackets will last around 12 months and support up to 141 skilled jobs – associated with the marshaling, storage, and logistics for the foundation components – at the Port of Nigg, SSE said Wednesday.

The jobs include work for 93 permanent roles already on-site as well as an additional 48 new roles which have been created at the port to support the Seagreen project, delivering a green jobs boost to the Scottish Highlands.

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of the joint venture project, supported by TotalEnergies, and will operate Seagreen on completion.

Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7, is the main EPCI contractor responsible for the delivery of 114 wind turbine generator foundations and around 300 km of associated inter-array cables for the project.

When complete in 2023, the 1.1GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm will be Scotland’s largest, and the world’s deepest, fixed-bottom offshore wind farm.



