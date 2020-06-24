Lamprell, Seaway 7 Firm-up Seagreen Jackets Contract

Offshore construction company Lamprell has won a firm order to deliver substructures for Seagreen - the giant offshore wind farm being developed offshore Scotland.

Lamprell, based in UAE, had earlier this month received a letter of award from Seaway 7 to deliver 30 substructures including the jackets, transition pieces and suction caissons, but the project award was subject to finalizing the contract.

Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7, is the main EPCI contractor responsible for the delivery of 114 wind turbine generator foundations and around 300 km of associated inter-array cables for the project.

"Following our letter of award announcement of 5 June, Lamprell is pleased to announce that it has now finalised and entered into a fully executed contract with Seaway 7 in respect of the Seagreen offshore wind farm," Lamprell said Tuesday.

Lamprell did not provide the financial details of the award, however, the company has previously described the contract as a "very large" one.

Worth noting, Lamprell defines a very large contract as having a value in excess of USD 150 million.

The 1,075MW Seagreen offshore wind farm project was sanctioned earlier this month after the French oil major Total agreed to acquire a 51 percent stake.

The offshore wind farm will be located 27km off the Angus Coast in the Firth of Forth, off the coast of Scotland. The project will feature 114 V164-10 MW wind turbines, to be delivered by MHI Vestas.

This means that, apart from the 30 substructures to be delivered by Lamprell, suppliers of the remaining 84 substructures are yet to be revealed.

Reports have recently emerged that these might be delivered by Chinese suppliers, including Jutal, however, SSE, the operator of the Seagreen project, told Offshore Engineer the subcontracts for the remaining jackets on the Seagreen offshore wind farm project were still under negotiation.

Jutal last week said that it had secured an order to build "fifty sets of offshore wind power equipment" for a European offshore wind farm project, without saying who the client was.

