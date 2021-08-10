Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ExxonMobil Hires Oceaneering for Offshore Surveys in Guyana

August 10, 2021

Credit: Oceaneering
ExxonMobil has hired offshore services firm Oceaneering for the provision of two surveys offshore Guyana, where Exxon has over the past few years discovered around nine billion barrels of oil.

Oceaneering will carry out a towed and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) geophysical survey and a shallow geotechnical survey off the coast of Guyana.

Oceaneering will use the DP-2 Cape Davis, equipped with the 3,000 m-rated OS-VI AUV, towed geophysical sensors, and geotechnical sampling and testing equipment.

The surveys are scheduled to begin in Q3 2021. In addition to the geophysical and geotechnical survey, Oceaneering will also be working with RPS Group to provide Protected Species Observers (PSO) and perform an Environmental Baseline Survey (EBS) of the area.

 

