DeepOcean Books Solstad CSV

July 22, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Norway-based offshore support vessel firm Solstad Offshore has won a charter deal for its construction support vessel Normand Jarstein.

The contract is with the subsea services firm DeepOcean AS.

The Normand Jarstein vessel (ex-Rem Pioneer) will support DeepOcean`s IMR, light construction, offshore renewables, and recycling projects, Solstad Offshore said. The company, as usual, did not share any financial details. AIS data from VesselsValue shows the Normand Jarstein is en route to the Dunlin area in the UK North Sea.

According to Solstad, the contract will start in the first quarter of 2022 and have a firm period of hire until the end of 2023. DeepOcean also has an option to extend the contract until the end of 2024.

The contract announcement comes a day after Solstad had said it had won charters for two construction support vessels Normand Navigator and Normand Frontier, with undisclosed clients in South East Asia, and South America, respectively.


OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

VIDEO: U.S. Offshore Wind Opportunities Abound for Both Local and Foreign Firms

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

Insight: Siemens Energy's $5.9B Wind Power Problem

Scottish Offshore Wind Lease Sale Attracts 74 Bids for 15 Areas

Shell Brings Online Barracuda Gas Project Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

