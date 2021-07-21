Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad Offshore Nets Medium-term Deals for Offshore Construction Vessel Duo

July 21, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore said Tuesday it had secured two contracts for its large construction vessels.

The medium-term contracts are for the vessels Normand Navigator and Normand Frontier.

The Normand Navigator, a 142,6 meters long vessel built in 2015, has been awarded a contract with an undisclosed client in South East Asia. The work is scheduled to start in September 2021 and will keep the vessel utilized until the end of the year, Solstad said. The vessel is currently in India, with AIS data showing it as being en route to an offshore field on the east coast.

As for the Normand Frontier, the vessel, delivered in 2014, has been awarded a contract in South America with an unnamed "large international contractor."

Solstad Offshore said that the contract term for the Normand Frontier was for 100 days firm plus 60 days options excluding mobilization and demobilization. 

"The vessel will support an ultra-deep subsea project. The vessel has already started mobilization activities," Solstad Offshore said.

According to AIS data from MarineTraffic.com, the Normand Frontier is currently in Asia, having recently Departed from Indonesia, en route to Male, Maldives. 

Solstad Offshore did not share the financial details.

Activity Vessels South America Industry News Offshore Asia

Related Offshore News

Credit; Blue Planet Studio/AdobeStock

Solar Firm Sues U.S. Interior Department Over Offshore...
Equinor’s Hywind Scotland became the world’s first floating wind farm in 2017. Øyvind Gravås/Woldcam via Equinor

California is Planning Floating Wind Farms to Boost its...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: BP

BP, EnBW to Invest Billions if Bid for Scottish Offshore...
Offshore Wind
Credit: phi771/AdobeStock / Image cropped

500 Local Jobs: Vineyard Wind Signs Labor Union Deal for...
Energy

Insight

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Piper Alpha, is It an ‘If’ or a ‘When’ It Happens Again?

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Manor to Build Offshore Wind Service Vessel for Mainprize

Manor to Build Offshore Wind Service Vessel for Mainprize

Baker Hughes Earnings Hit by Restructuring charges

Baker Hughes Earnings Hit by Restructuring charges

Svitzer Nets 10-Year Deal for Towing Services at Offshore LNG Terminal in the Philippines

Svitzer Nets 10-Year Deal for Towing Services at Offshore LNG Terminal in the Philippines

Neptune Energy Hires Fugro for Cygnus Subsea Work

Neptune Energy Hires Fugro for Cygnus Subsea Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine