Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Zamil Offshore’s New Fast Support Intervention Vessel Ready for Service

(Credit: Incat Crowther)
(Credit: Incat Crowther)
(Credit: Incat Crowther)
(Credit: Incat Crowther)
(Credit: Incat Crowther)
(Credit: Incat Crowther)

Zamil 80, the first of three new 60-meter Fast Support Intervention Vessels (FSIVs) designed by Incat Crowther for offshore marine services provider Zamil Offshore, has passed sea trials and will soon enter service.

The new vessel exceeded expectations, achieving a service speed of 28 knots with a 200-tonne payload, above the contracted required service speed of 25 knots, Incat Crowther said.

The three new ABS-Classed, low-draft monohull FSIVs are being constructed by Singaporean shipbuilder Lita Ocean and will assist Zamil Offshore with the safe transport of cargo, heavy maintenance equipment and personnel for Saudi Aramco’s operations in the Arabian Sea.

Construction on the remaining two contracted vessels is expected to be completed in 2025.

The new vessels are powered by four MTU 16V4000 diesel engines coupled to ZF gearboxes driving Hamilton HT810 waterjets.

Manoeuvrability of the DP2-certified vessels is enhanced by three Hydromaster tunnel bow thrusters, allowing safe docking and superior station-keeping for transfer of cargo and personnel.

Two of the main engines are coupled to FFS firefighting pumps with paired 1200 m3 /hr water monitors and shipboard water spray protection offering FiFi-1 capability.

Three Scania 300kW diesel generators provide ship service power. The vessels’ main deck offers an expansive 250 m2 aft cargo deck rated at 2.5 t/ m2 and a climate-controlled forward cabin featuring business-class seating for 60 service personnel, as well as three bathrooms, an office, snack bar and a well-equipped medical bay.

Each vessel’s 18 crew are housed on the hull deck which features a large pantry, mess, three bathrooms and laundry.

The health of the crew is also prioritized with an isolation room located behind a sealed door. The vessels comply with the latest MCVSR requirements from Saudi Aramco, including ABS SMART and IDM-A notations.

“We are pleased that the vessel’s performance exceeded expectations during sea trials. This once again demonstrates our unmatched experience in the design of large high-speed offshore support vessels to stringent charterer requirements and to new and challenging Class notations.

"The successful delivery of the first vessel in the fleet of three is a major milestone for the project, and we look forward to finalizing construction and testing on the final two vessels later this year,” said Grant Pecoraro, Incat Crowther’s Managing Director, North America.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Fast Support Vessels FSIV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Lankhorst Ropes)

Lankhorst Supplies High-Capacity Slings for Allseas’...
(Credit: LNG Canada)

Canada Joins LNG Export Nations as First Cargo Sets Sail
© Adobe Stock/lesniewski

Libya, Turkey Sign MoU To Conduct Offshore Geophysical...
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine Delivers Fourth Fast Crew Boat to Thai...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Eni Launches Services Firm for Oil Drilling Industry

Eni Launches Services Firm for

Lankhorst Supplies High-Capacity Slings for Allseas’ Jacket Lifting System

Lankhorst Supplies High-Capaci

PTTEP Hires Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig for Drilling Campaign off Malaysia

PTTEP Hires Velesto’s Jack-Up

Yinson Production Secures $1.17B Refinancing for FPSO Maria Quitéria

Yinson Production Secures $1.1

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine