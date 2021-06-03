Acteon Secures Work with Saipem at Calvados Offshore Wind Farm in France

Offshore services company Acteon has secured an integrated project with Saipem for casing installation and drilling support on the Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer).

The contract was signed by LDD, a company in Acteon's foundations and cables segment, and will be managed by the Acteon integrated solutions (AIS) team.

The Calvados development is a 450-MW offshore wind farm under construction near Caen, France, and is being developed by Éolien Maritime France, a consortium including EDF Group, Enbridge, and wpd.

The wind farm will generate enough power to meet the domestic electricity needs of about 630,000 consumers and will have an operational life of about 25 years.

Acteon's project scope includes the creation of 64 open-hole sockets for casing installation; providing a bespoke drilling system to suit the socket specifications; and providing a drilling leader tower to support drilling activities and casing installation.

Acteon will also supply ancillary items including a spoil handling system, a soil swivel, sonar surveys, a casing handling system, a carriage guide assembly and a drill bit jetting system. The equipment spreads will be optimized to suit the client-supplied vessel.

Acteon integrated solutions (AIS) will be responsible for the project management. Project delivery will be supported by Acteon’s strategic business segments and product and service line brands 2H, Claxton, LDD and UTEC.

The engineering and tooling phase has already started while offshore operations are expected to start on Q1 2022.

“We are delighted to be supporting Saipem on this high-profile project,” says Mathias Bruneau, executive vice president AIS. “The role of AIS is to project manage and integrate all the necessary products and services within the Acteon group and to provide Saipem with a single interface, which will boost project efficiency and repeatability through leaner operations.”

EDF Group, Enbridge, and wpd reached a final investment decision on the $2,4B Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer) construction in February 2021.

The Calvados offshore wind project will comprise 64 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines located more than 10km from the Bessin coastline and will cover a total surface area of around 45km².