Siemens Gamesa Confirms Courseulles-sur-Mer Wind Turbine Supply Deal

Offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has confirmed it has been awarded the firm order from the EDF Renewables-Enbridge-wpd consortium for the 448 MW Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore wind power project in France.

The confirmation came on Monday soon after the developers announced they'd made a Final Investment Decision for the project marking the formal start of work on the offshore wind farm development.

The 448 MW Calvados offshore wind project will comprise 64 wind turbines located more than 10km from the Bessin coastline and will cover a total surface area of around 45km².

Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit comments, “We are delighted to again be the partner of choice for EDF Renewables, Enbridge, and wpd, and to deliver our second firm French offshore order to them. As we unlock more of the future of wind in France, we thank them for their vote of confidence in our technology, people, and ambitious growth plans in the country. Our facility in Le Havre and the Courseulles-sur-Mer project including service will provide local jobs and value for years to come.”

For the 448 MW project, Siemens Gamesa will deliver 64 SWT-7.0-154 offshore wind turbines. The contract also includes a 15-year service and maintenance agreement Installation and commissioning of the Courseulles-sur-Mer project is scheduled for 2024. The company did not share the financial details of the award. The whole project, however, is expected to cost around 2 billion euros to build.

"Both the wind turbine nacelles and blades for the Courseulles-sur-Mer project are scheduled to be produced at the Siemens Gamesa facility currently under construction in Le Havre," Siemens Gamesa said.

Together with the 497 MW Fécamp offshore wind power project signed with the EDF Renewables-Enbridge-wpd consortium in 2020, Siemens Gamesa has now signed firm orders with them for approx. 1 GW. Siemens Gamesa has an additional firm order in France for the 496 MW Bay of Saint Brieuc offshore wind power plant with Ailes Marines. Also, Siemens Gamesa has been named the preferred supplier for the 496 MW Dieppe le Tréport and 496 MW Yeu Noirmoutier offshore wind projects.

"The Siemens Gamesa facility under construction on the Quai Joannès Couvert in the Port of Le Havre will be the first in the world to manufacture complete offshore nacelles and blades under one roof. It is the largest industrial project in the French renewable energy industry to date and will be used to supply Siemens Gamesa offshore wind projects in France and potentially abroad. Start of operation for the plant is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2022," Siemens Gamesa said.

Expected to create approximately 750 direct and indirect jobs when fully operational, particularly in the fields of composite materials, mechanical assembly, and logistics, the facility has already begun recruiting employees, the company said.



