Saipem to Build Foundations for French Offshore Wind Farm in Deal worth $556M

Italian engineering and construction services firm Saipem has won a contract worth 460 million euros (around $556 million) to build and install foundations at a wind farm offshore France.

The contract, awarded by Eoliennes Offshore du Calvados SAS (EODC) for the Courseulles-sur-Mer Offshore Wind Farm in Normandy, France, is subject to EODC reaching a final investment decision on the project.

EODC is sponsored by a consortium of EDF Renewables, EIH S.à r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge, and wpd Offshore France. The project entails the design, construction, and installation works for 64 foundations bearing an equivalent number of turbines.

The Courseulles-sur-Mer Offshore Wind Farm zone is located up to 16 km off the coast of the Calvados region, in water depths ranging from 22 to 31 meters.

The foundations consist of large steel monopiles with transition pieces, to be fabricated in Europe. Saipem will use its 162 meters long crane vessel Saipem 3000 to install the foundations.

Stefano Porcari, Chief Operating Officer of Saipem’s E&C Offshore Division, commented: “The award of this contract further confirms Saipem’s commitment in the scenario of energy evolution and, in particular, in the construction of offshore green energy hubs."