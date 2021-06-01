DNV to Supply Fleet Management Software for Ocean Infinity's Robotic Vessels

Ocean Infinity, a marine robotics and deep-sea data acquisition company, has tapped DNV for its ShipManager fleet management software for 17 new robotic ships and additional autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Ocean Infinity, which last year launched a program to build a fleet of unmanned surface robots - the Armada - will implement ShipManager’s modules for planned maintenance, procurement, and business intelligence for its advanced fleet of uncrewed, low-emission vessels for capturing ocean data.

The ShipManager solutions are part of DNV’s maritime software portfolio for ship management and operations, installed onboard approximately 7000 vessels worldwide. ShipManager provides modules for technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, dry docking, QHSE, crewing, and business intelligence.

"As part of our efforts to secure the reliability of our fleet of robotic ships and AUVs, we were looking for a trusted partner that could deliver an integrated fleet management solution,“ says Andy Holt, Fleet Director, Ocean Infinity. “We know DNV has validation in the market and ShipManager is very intuitive and user-friendly. We were also excited to see the latest developments in user experience based on modern cloud solutions. Especially ShipManager Analyzer, with its advanced reporting capabilities, really delivers what we were looking for,” says Holt.

The robotic ships in Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet use low-emission fleet technology and are equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and pioneering navigational solutions that allow information to be gathered from the shallowest and deepest waters, whether for exploration, mapping or searching for wreckage.

The marine robots use hybrid technology, cutting CO2 emissions. An Armada robotic vessel emits up to 90% less CO2 than a conventional survey vessel.

"We are proud to be part of this exciting journey with Ocean Infinity,“ says Torsten Kappel, Head of Ship Product Line, Digital Solutions at DNV. “The utilization of advanced technologies, as well as the focus on decarbonization, fits perfectly with our own values at DNV.”

Ocean Infinity's unmanned surface robots will serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 meters. These robot ships will be capable of remotely deploying a wide range of the latest sensors as well as AUVs and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) for visual and acoustic data acquisition.