Strategic Marine ​​​​​Hands Over Two Crew Boats to NMDC LTS

Strategic Marine has delivered two 42-metre next-generation fast crew boats to NMDC LTS, marking the company’s first vessel delivery to the Middle East offshore services provider.

The Generation 4 aluminium vessels were developed in partnership with Prima Marine of Thailand and designed with Southerly Designs to support offshore operations across the region. Strategic Marine said the delivery strengthens its growing footprint in the Middle East market.

The fast crew boats feature a high-efficiency hull form, hybrid-ready systems and a reinforced cargo deck. Each vessel can carry up to 80 personnel and is fitted with an advanced Gyro Stabilizer to improve roll reduction and safety during crew transfers in challenging sea conditions.

The vessels are designed to allow future integration of walk-to-work or motion-compensated gangway systems and can support a wide variety of offshore logistics and operational roles.

The deal represents an important milestone for Strategic Marine as it looks to expand partnerships with major offshore operators in the region and meet growing demand for crew boats built to high safety, efficiency and sustainability standards.

“We are delighted to deliver our first two Gen 4 Fast Crew Boats to NMDC LTS, further extending Strategic Marine’s presence in the Middle East. These vessels underscore our commitment to delivering innovative, efficient, and reliable solutions that address the offshore sector’s evolving needs,” said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.