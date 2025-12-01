Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strategic Marine ​​​​​Hands Over Two Crew Boats to NMDC LTS

Published

(Credit: Strategic Marine)
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine has delivered two 42-metre next-generation fast crew boats to NMDC LTS, marking the company’s first vessel delivery to the Middle East offshore services provider.

The Generation 4 aluminium vessels were developed in partnership with Prima Marine of Thailand and designed with Southerly Designs to support offshore operations across the region. Strategic Marine said the delivery strengthens its growing footprint in the Middle East market.

The fast crew boats feature a high-efficiency hull form, hybrid-ready systems and a reinforced cargo deck. Each vessel can carry up to 80 personnel and is fitted with an advanced Gyro Stabilizer to improve roll reduction and safety during crew transfers in challenging sea conditions.

The vessels are designed to allow future integration of walk-to-work or motion-compensated gangway systems and can support a wide variety of offshore logistics and operational roles.

The deal represents an important milestone for Strategic Marine as it looks to expand partnerships with major offshore operators in the region and meet growing demand for crew boats built to high safety, efficiency and sustainability standards.

“We are delighted to deliver our first two Gen 4 Fast Crew Boats to NMDC LTS, further extending Strategic Marine’s presence in the Middle East. These vessels underscore our commitment to delivering innovative, efficient, and reliable solutions that address the offshore sector’s evolving needs,” said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Middle East Industry News Activity Asia Crew Boats Construction Vessel Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support

Related Offshore News

(Credit: ACUA Ocean)

UK Backs Development of 145-ft Uncrewed Offshore Support...
© Subsea Supplies

Subsea Supplies Targets US in Partnership with DRIFT...
© Damen Shipyards Group

Damen, Windcat Introduce New Class of Offshore Support...
© SimonPeter/ Adobe Stock

Lebanon and Cyprus Clear Path for Gas Exploration with...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Oil Majors Oppose Subsea7-Saipem Merger in Brazil

Oil Majors Oppose Subsea7-Saip

Eni Starts Up Phase 2 of Congo LNG Ahead of Schedule

Eni Starts Up Phase 2 of Congo

UK Backs Development of 145-ft Uncrewed Offshore Support Vessel

UK Backs Development of 145-ft

Petrobras Signs Up Acteon for Mooring Asset Integrity Services

Petrobras Signs Up Acteon for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine