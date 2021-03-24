ASCO to Support INEOS' First Offshore Drilling Operation in Norway

Offshore oil and gas logistics company ASCO Norge has won a contract as the preferred base supplier for INEOS Oil & Gas Norway’s first drilling operation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

ASCO Norge AS will be responsible for the delivery of base services for INEOS’ drilling operation of the Fat Canyon out of Kristiansund, where work is expected to begin in July.

The scope for the project includes complete logistics and supply base services, including loading/unloading of vessels, transport and customs clearance, storage, waste management, CCU services, and management of equipment.

Øyvind Salte, Commercial Director of ASCO Norge AS, said: “This is an important contract for ASCO and will strengthen our existing activity in Kristiansund. We are proud that INEOS has chosen ASCO as the preferred base supplier for their first drilling operation in Norway.”

ASCO did not provide financial details on the contract.

Back in January, INEOS chartered Dolphin Drilling's semi-submersible drilling rig Borgland Dolphin to drill its first operated well offshore Norway.

The drilling of the Fat Canyon well in the Norwegian Sea is expected to take 40 days to complete.