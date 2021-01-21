Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ineos Charters Dolphin Drilling Rig for Its First Operated Well in Norway

January 21, 2021

Borgland Dolphin - File Photo: Dolphin Drilling
Borgland Dolphin - File Photo: Dolphin Drilling

INEOS Energy has chartered Dolphin Drilling's semi-submersible drilling rig Borgland Dolphin to drill its first operated well offshore Norway.

The work is slated to begin during the third quarter of 2021 and includes drilling of the Fat Canyon well in the Norwegian Sea with an estimated duration of 40 days. Bassoe Offshore has estimated the day rate to be around $180,000.

Erik Magnesen, General Manager and CFO of INEOS E&P Norge AS said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Dolphin Drilling to execute our first operated exploration well, Fat Canyon, on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.”

Bjørnar Iversen, chief executive of Dolphin Drilling, said: “We are grateful and thrilled for the opportunity and trust given to us, drilling the first well for INEOS Energy on the Norwegian continental shelf. This agreement further strengthens our operational backlog in Norway and continue the resurgence for Dolphin.”

“Dolphin Drilling is a pioneer in North Sea drilling and continues to be one of the leading contractors in the industry, and this contract aligns to our strategic intent of building a significant presence in the region, and confirms the capability and performance of both Borgland Dolphin and Dolphin Drilling as a company. 

"This contract secures continuous work for Borgland through 2021, and I am positive the fantastic performance Borgland Dolphin has shown and proven over the recent operations for A/S Norske Shell and Wellesley, combined with the fact that Borgland Dolphin is an efficient and green drilling unit with a very low Co2 emission compared to the rest of the NCS fleet, is the reason why we continue to see significant interest for the unit.”

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Joe Biden - Image by Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Biden Announces Return to Global Climate Accord, New Curbs...
Illustration - Oil platforms offshore Louisiana - Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

Two Offshore Workers Charged over U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Oil platforms offshore Louisiana - Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

Two Offshore Workers Charged over U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil...
Energy
An LNG tanker next to the Prelude FLNG facility - File Photo: Shell

Two LNG Tankers Bound for Australia's Prelude Facility...
Offshore

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Nexans Charters Havila Phoenix Vessel

Nexans Charters Havila Phoenix Vessel

Offshore Maintenance Backlogs: Breaking the Cycle

Offshore Maintenance Backlogs: Breaking the Cycle

JDR to Deliver Subsea Umbilical for Malaysian Offshore Project

JDR to Deliver Subsea Umbilical for Malaysian Offshore Project

Mubadala Takes Stake in Egyptian Offshore Block

Mubadala Takes Stake in Egyptian Offshore Block

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine