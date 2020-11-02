Dolphin Drilling Bags Drilling and P&A Deal with DNO in Norway

Offshore drilling contractor has secured a new combined contract for exploration and plug and abandonment with the Norwegian oil and gas company DNO.

"The contract will see Dolphin Drilling support both ends of the well lifecycle, with work confirmed for one exploration well plus plug and abandonment (P&A) activity on three wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS)," the offshore drilling company said.

The initial program of work will start in the first quarter of 2021 using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig for an estimated five months. The contract also includes an option for further work into 2022. The company did not share details on the financial value of the deal.

Dolphin said the DNO contract added to its strategic intent of building a significant presence in Norway, following the announcement of another NCS contract with Wellesley Petroleum AS earlier this year.