Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dolphin Drilling Bags Drilling and P&A Deal with DNO in Norway

November 2, 2020

Borgland Dolphin drilling rig - Credit: Dolphin Drilling
Borgland Dolphin drilling rig - Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Offshore drilling contractor has secured a new combined contract for exploration and plug and abandonment with the Norwegian oil and gas company DNO.

"The contract will see Dolphin Drilling support both ends of the well lifecycle, with work confirmed for one exploration well plus plug and abandonment (P&A) activity on three wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS)," the offshore drilling company said.

The initial program of work will start in the first quarter of 2021 using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig for an estimated five months. The contract also includes an option for further work into 2022. The company did not share details on the financial value of the deal.

Dolphin said the DNO contract added to its strategic intent of building a significant presence in Norway, following the announcement of another NCS contract with Wellesley Petroleum AS earlier this year.  

Drilling Activity Norway Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Tyra - Credit Noreco

Brownfield Development: Tyra pieces falling into place
Wenche Nistad, CEO of the Norwegian Export Credit Guarantee Agency (GIEK),

GIEK Doubling Down on Offshore Wind


Trending Offshore News

(Image: MODEC)

MODEC Sets Out to Reduce Cost of Floating Wind Turbines
Technology
(Photo: DNV GL)

Unique Floating Offshore Wind Design Gets DNV GL Nod
Technology

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Mooring Specialist Intermoor Names Ex-Valaris VP as Managing Director

Mooring Specialist Intermoor Names Ex-Valaris VP as Managing Director

Exxon Posts Third Straight Quarterly Loss

Exxon Posts Third Straight Quarterly Loss

Production Starts from Husky's Liuhua 29-1 Gas Field, Offshore China

Production Starts from Husky's Liuhua 29-1 Gas Field, Offshore China

BW Energy Buys Two Borr Drilling Rigs for Gabon Offshore Developments

BW Energy Buys Two Borr Drilling Rigs for Gabon Offshore Developments

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine