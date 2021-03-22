VIDEO: Neptune Installs Duva Field Subsea Trees. First Production in Q3 2021

Oil and gas firm Neptune Energy has said it has recently installed four Enhanced Horizontal Subsea Tree Systems (EHXT) for the Duva development project in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, using a vessel instead of a rig, reducing installation time, costs and operational emissions.

The Duva development, on Production Licence 636, is an oil and gas subsea tie-back to the Gjøa semi-submersible platform. Neptune Energy is the operator of both the Duva project and the Gjøa facility.

"While conventional installation of EHXTs would be carried out with a drilling rig, Neptune, together with its partners and contractors, conducted the installation using the vessel Far Samson, operated by Solstad Offshore," the company explained.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Drilling & Wells in Norway, Thor Løvoll, said: “By introducing the latest available technology combined with quality planning and teamwork, we completed the installation safely, successfully and ahead of schedule. Deploying the subsea trees from a vessel saved about 20 days of rig time, reducing costs, time and emissions.”

$12 million savings

The 20 days of reduced rig time is equivalent to approximately $12 million savings for the license partners. By using a vessel instead of a rig, emissions were reduced by more than 60% during the installation activities.

"It was the first time Neptune Energy has installed EHXTs in a standalone operation with a vessel. They were successfully deployed on the template wellheads over an 18-hour period, with the total installation and subsea system testing completed within eight days. The operation was carried out in close cooperation with TechnipFMC, Ross Offshore, Solstad Offshore, Oceaneering, Fugro, IKM and Tigmek," Neptune said.

Neptune Energy’s Head of Gjøa Subsea Development, Crawford Brown, added: “We are progressing with the Duva project at pace and have reached an important milestone. The efficient installation of the subsea trees allows the project more schedule flexibility as we enter the drilling and completion campaign for the Duva production wells. Deepsea Yantai - Credit: Odfjell Drilling

“Duva is an important part of Neptune’s geographically-diverse, gas-weighted portfolio of developments, and will both increase production and extend the operational life of our operated Gjøa platform.”

The semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Yantai, operated by Odfjell Drilling, will drill and complete the remaining sections of the Duva well program during Q2/Q3 2021.

The Duva oil and gas field was Neptune’s first discovery in the Norwegian North Sea, a strategically important area supporting the company’s growth. It is located 14 km northeast of the Neptune-operated Gjøa field, at a water depth of 360 metres. Gross 2P reserves are 88 mmboe (gas 76%). First production from Duva is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

Licence partners on Duva, PL 636, are Neptune Energy (Operator, and 30%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge (30%), PGNiG Upstream Norway (30%), Sval Energi (10%).