McDermott Lands EPCI Job at ADNOC’s Al Nasr Field

McDermott has been awarded a major contract, worth between $750 million and $1 billion, by ADNOC for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for the Nasr-115 Expansion Project.

The project is located approximately 130 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The Nasr-115 Expansion Project is a critical component of the overall Nasr Phase II Full Field Development project expected to increase oil production capacity to 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide comprehensive EPCI services for two topside structures, one new manifold tower, one jacket, one bridge and all associated pipelines, cables and brownfield modifications.

"McDermott shares ADNOC's commitment to increase offshore production capacity and will do its part with safe, efficient delivery of the Nasr-115 Expansion Project to the highest quality standards.

"Our decades-long track record of delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions across complex offshore developments supports ADNOC's vision for sustainable energy growth and to meet its capacity goals as part of the P5 project,” said Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East.

"This award underscores McDermott's position as a trusted partner in executing large-scale energy infrastructure projects in the region. We are proud to further support development of the UAE's energy sector in a safe and sustainable manner," added Angela De Vincentis, McDermott's Vice President of Operations, Offshore Middle East.