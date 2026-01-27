Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS Bags Second OBN Contract in Europe

Published

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

TGS, a provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured an additional ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.

The company's node-on-a-rope crew will mobilize in mid-summer, with the project expected to run for approximately 30 days.

The name of the client or the value of the contract has not been disclosed.

To remind, TGS secured first OBN contract in Europe for 2026 back in December 2025.

"We are very pleased to secure further OBN work for the 2026 Europe season. We are now building an acquisition campaign in the region that we expect will grow further.

“The award is from a valued repeat customer who recognizes the strength of our OBN technology, our proven track record and our ability to deliver high-quality 4D data on time, providing critical insights that help the customer optimize oil and gas production,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Survey Ocean Bottom Node

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Golden Energy Offshore Services)

Golden Energy Sells Two Offshore Support Vessels
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Work at US Offshore Wind Project
(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, SLB Set to Launch ‘Massive’ OBN Survey Offshore...
(Credit: NKT)

NKT Inks Final Contracts for Two HVDC Power Links in...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Victoria’s First Offshore Wind Auction Slated for August

Victoria’s First Offshore Wind

BOEM Seeks Public Input on Potential Alaska Minerals Lease Sale

BOEM Seeks Public Input on Pot

Nam Cheong Sells 3,000 DWT Platform Support Vessel for $19.8m

Nam Cheong Sells 3,000 DWT Pla

ExxonMobil Picks Sentinel Proactive System to Guard Guyana’s Gas Pipeline

ExxonMobil Picks Sentinel Proa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine