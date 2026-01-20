Wood Lands $65M Contract Extension for Australian Gas Project

Engineering Wood has secured a two-year contract extension worth up to $65 million with Woodside to continue delivering brownfield engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services across offshore assets at the North West Shelf (NWS) Project in Western Australia.

The NWS Project is one of the world’s largest and most mature liquefied natural gas (LNG) developments and has safely supplied affordable and reliable energy to Western Australia and global customers for decades.

Under the contract extension, Wood will deliver asset modifications designed to boost production, reliability and longevity across Woodside’s NWS offshore facilities, including the North Rankin Complex, the Goodwyn A platform and the Okha FPSO.

“This extension reflects the strength of our 35-year relationship with Woodside and the trust built through consistent performance and a shared drive for excellence.

“Since first securing this contract in 2013, our teams have developed deep knowledge of each asset and Woodside’s operational priorities. That insight enables us to go beyond safe, reliable operations – finding smarter ways to improve productivity, reduce costs and optimize performance,” said John Mtanios, President of Asia Pacific Operations at Wood.