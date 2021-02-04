Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. to Monitor Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Activity, State Dept. Says

February 4, 2021

The United States in January imposed sanctions on the Fortuna vessel involved in building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline - Image Credit: Lars Kongsbak/MarineTraffic.com
The United States in January imposed sanctions on the Fortuna vessel involved in building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline - Image Credit: Lars Kongsbak/MarineTraffic.com

The United States will monitor activity to complete or certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline intended to transport Russian natural gas to Europe and, if such activity takes place, will make a determination on sanctions, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

"It's a bad deal," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news briefing. "We will work closely with our allies and partners to reinforce European energy security and safeguard against predatory behavior, including that of Russia in this case."

 (Reporting by Simon Lewis, Lisa Lambert and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Energy Vessels Pipelines Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Stena Drilling

Stena Drilling, dCarbonX in "Decarbonization Exploration"...
© Peterjohn Chisholm / Adobe Stock

BOEM to Restart Permitting for Major US Offshore Wind...

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

VIDEO: 2021 Will Be a 'Step-change' for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

VIDEO: 2021 Will Be a 'Step-change' for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

Current News

Norway's Aker BP Eyeing Foreign Oil Assets. Brazil is Interesting, CEO Says

Norway's Aker BP Eyeing Foreign Oil Assets. Brazil is Interesting, CEO Says

Malaysia: Icon Offshore Clinches Drilling Contract with Petrofac

Malaysia: Icon Offshore Clinches Drilling Contract with Petrofac

U.S. to Monitor Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Activity, State Dept. Says

U.S. to Monitor Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Activity, State Dept. Says

Bluewater Taps Royston for FPSO Engine Overhaul

Bluewater Taps Royston for FPSO Engine Overhaul

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine