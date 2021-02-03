Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: 'We won't meddle in Germany's energy choices,' French FM says

February 3, 2021

Credit: Nord Stream 2
Credit: Nord Stream 2

France will not put pressure on Germany about its plans for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to pump more Russian gas to Europe, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

A junior French minister said this week that Europe should consider halting the project over Russia's actions towards Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the jailing of his supporters. Moscow jailed Navalny on Tuesday, after those remarks.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and other German politicians have continued to back the pipeline, and Le Drian said on Wednesday it was not for Paris to meddle in Berlin's choices.

"We shouldn't mix up subjects," Le Drian told Europe 1 radio when asked whether Nord Stream 2 should be scrapped. "We have discussions with the Germans on Nord Stream, but that's related mostly to European energy sovereignty."

"It's up to the Germans. I'm not going to meddle in Germany's energy choices."

Commenting on the jailing of Navalny, Le Drian said Russia was taking an authoritarian turn and the European Union would consider how to react after its foreign policy chief Josep Borell returned from a trip to Moscow later this week.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Regulations

Related Offshore News

Credit: Kees Bustraan/MarineTraffic.com

Valaris Drillship Goes Adrift off Scotland
A Polarcus vessel - Credit: Alf van Beem - Wikimedia/CC0 1.0

Lenders to Sell Polarcus' Vessels. All Employees to Be...

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

VIDEO: 2021 Will Be a 'Step-change' for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

VIDEO: 2021 Will Be a 'Step-change' for U.S. Offshore Wind Industry

Current News

BOEM to Restart Permitting for Major US Offshore Wind Project

BOEM to Restart Permitting for Major US Offshore Wind Project

India's ONGC Extends Drilling Contract for Vantage Explorer Drillship

India's ONGC Extends Drilling Contract for Vantage Explorer Drillship

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: 'We won't meddle in Germany's energy choices,' French FM says

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: 'We won't meddle in Germany's energy choices,' French FM says

UK, Japan Concerned Over East, South China Seas Situation

UK, Japan Concerned Over East, South China Seas Situation

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine